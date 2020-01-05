Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AYI has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.78.

Shares of AYI opened at $139.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.00. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $105.95 and a 12-month high of $147.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,531,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 82.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,139,000 after purchasing an additional 282,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 330,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

