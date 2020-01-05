ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

