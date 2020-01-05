Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Lowered to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an underperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.42.

NYSE ABT opened at $85.89 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $66.99 and a 1-year high of $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average of $84.44. The firm has a market cap of $153.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,474,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222,999 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $577,937,000 after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $556,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,358 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

