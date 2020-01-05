$9.22 Million in Sales Expected for Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) to post sales of $9.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $28.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $34.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.66 million to $52.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $62.68 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $144.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 112.95%. The company had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZYME shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.86. 262,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,782. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

