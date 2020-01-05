$269.88 Million in Sales Expected for Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) will post $269.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Smart Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $269.50 million and the highest is $270.07 million. Smart Global posted sales of $304.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Smart Global.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Global during the second quarter worth $93,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Global by 42.9% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGH traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 287,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,392. The firm has a market cap of $899.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. Smart Global has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.77.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

