$23.89 Million in Sales Expected for Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) to report $23.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.28 million to $24.50 million. Conifer posted sales of $24.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $94.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.24 million to $95.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $98.37 million, with estimates ranging from $95.04 million to $101.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 35.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112. Conifer has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala bought 13,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $53,598.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Petcoff bought 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $349,996.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,531.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 942,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,343 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

