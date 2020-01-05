$205.37 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) will report sales of $205.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.02 million. Wix.Com reported sales of $164.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full-year sales of $762.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $759.52 million to $766.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $958.57 million, with estimates ranging from $943.38 million to $976.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $196.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wix.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,720,000 after purchasing an additional 84,294 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Wix.Com by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,169,000 after buying an additional 659,367 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 820,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,743,000 after purchasing an additional 39,048 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,923,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.Com stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.92. The company had a trading volume of 813,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,361. Wix.Com has a one year low of $87.14 and a one year high of $155.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -293.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

