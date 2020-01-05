1World Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One 1World token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002850 BTC on exchanges. 1World has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $5,103.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1World has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00186922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.01476499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00123103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024648 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

1World Profile

1World launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,981,441 tokens. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

1World Token Trading

1World can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

