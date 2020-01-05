1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €33.58 ($39.04).

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ETR DRI traded down €0.56 ($0.65) during trading on Friday, hitting €22.36 ($26.00). The stock had a trading volume of 348,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a one year high of €47.14 ($54.81). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.40.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

