$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full-year sales of $5.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $148.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

CCI stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.46. 1,254,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,217. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $104.22 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 87.59%.

In other news, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. City Holding Co. lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

