0xBitcoin Trading Up 14.1% This Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $365,940.00 and approximately $689,343.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0656 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00038940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.57 or 0.05964385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029135 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036021 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001921 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001241 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,576,800 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

