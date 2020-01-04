Zilliqa (ZIL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.94 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $44.32 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, OKEx and Huobi. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.01438288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,090,936,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,799,468,980 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, FCoin, AirSwap, Bitbns, DDEX, Huobi, Koinex, Kucoin, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Korbit, Upbit, DEx.top, Bithumb, Binance, OKEx, Tokenomy, WazirX, Hotbit, BiteBTC, UEX, Coinhub, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, BitMart, DragonEX, Coinone, Zebpay, Gate.io, IDEX, OTCBTC and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

