Zero Price Hits $0.0674 on Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $521,603.00 and approximately $554.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00404605 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00073042 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00109105 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001492 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,825,012 coins and its circulating supply is 7,737,370 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.