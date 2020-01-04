Zap (ZAP) Market Capitalization Reaches $250,723.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $250,723.00 and $9,302.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.38 or 0.05865826 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030068 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002333 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035900 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

