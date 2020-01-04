Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €55.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Macquarie set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.75 ($49.71).

FRA:ZAL opened at €45.27 ($52.64) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($57.98). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.55.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

