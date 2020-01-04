Zacks: Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Given $45.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $45.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($1.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Odonate Therapeutics an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODT. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 109.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 21.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODT stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.45. 189,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,801. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

