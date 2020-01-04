Zacks: LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LSI Industries an industry rank of 2 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYTS. ValuEngine cut LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $6.12. 24,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $158.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. LSI Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $879,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

