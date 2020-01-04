Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $143.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.87.

NXPI stock opened at $127.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.53. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,599 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,325 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

