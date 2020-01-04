Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MBRX. ValuEngine lowered Moleculin Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moleculin Biotech currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.50.

MBRX opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.85. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 151.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 134.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 430.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 676,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 235.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 1,880,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

