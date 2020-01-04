Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

INSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Insmed and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

INSM opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42. Insmed has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $33.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 291.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Insmed by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,048,000 after buying an additional 29,797 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

