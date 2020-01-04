Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) to “Hold”

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.58.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $5.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $626.20. 208,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,450. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $329.11 and a 12 month high of $639.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $589.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.62, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $352.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total transaction of $231,821.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in CoStar Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in CoStar Group by 77.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in CoStar Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

