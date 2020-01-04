Zacks Investment Research Lowers Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities set a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.65.

QLYS opened at $83.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.51. Qualys has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 96,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $8,262,392.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,273 shares in the company, valued at $469,875,050.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $84,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,796,551.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,191,972. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Qualys by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 3.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 3.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 3.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

