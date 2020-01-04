Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price target on Pluralsight and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pluralsight from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Pluralsight from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of PS stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Pluralsight has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $81,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 146.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the second quarter worth $2,726,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the second quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 113.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 187,193 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

