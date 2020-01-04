Zacks Investment Research Lowers LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

LVMUY stock opened at $93.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $84.57. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $94.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

