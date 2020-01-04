Zacks Investment Research Lowers Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial set a $10.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC lowered shares of Equinox Gold Cp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of EQX opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.49. Equinox Gold Cp has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.18.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

