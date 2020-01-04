Zacks Investment Research Lowers Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.50 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Communities from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.88.

CCS opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.17. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $34.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Century Communities by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,222 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,429 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 74,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

