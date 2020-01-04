Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PolyOne (NYSE:POL) to Hold

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on POL. TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PolyOne in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of PolyOne stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 749,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,492. PolyOne has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.91 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. PolyOne’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PolyOne will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POL. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in PolyOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of PolyOne by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PolyOne by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 410.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 295.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

