Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) will report sales of $1.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $3.13 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $800,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 million to $12.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $28.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $39.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.36% and a negative net margin of 910.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBRV. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 551.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,164 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 171,923.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBRV traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.27. 1,121,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,482. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.32.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

