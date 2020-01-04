Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.17). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $758.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBR. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 21.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after buying an additional 9,051,668 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3,556.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 16,795.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,798,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770,018 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 12,950,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,702 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,574,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,208. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

