Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) will post ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.37). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 143.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($1.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 182.37%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million.

KALV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,010 shares of company stock worth $170,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 948.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,782 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after buying an additional 666,525 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,067,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 170,439 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $17.23. 78,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

