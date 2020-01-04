Zacks: Brokerages Expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.75. GoPro reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

GPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.32. 2,923,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,018. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. GoPro has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $672.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $65,423.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 120,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,930.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $28,725.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,447.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,377 shares of company stock worth $136,948 over the last ninety days. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in GoPro by 2,404.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in GoPro by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

