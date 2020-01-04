Zacks: Brokerages Expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will post $103.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $105.00 million. Glu Mobile posted sales of $98.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year sales of $418.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $417.40 million to $419.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $455.00 million, with estimates ranging from $427.80 million to $485.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GLUU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Glu Mobile to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of GLUU stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.21. 2,818,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,067. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $905.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $74,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $174,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,664 shares of company stock worth $214,984. 6.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 491.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

