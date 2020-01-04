Zacks: Brokerages Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce earnings per share of $2.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.41. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings per share of $2.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total transaction of $308,336.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 55,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,731,000 after buying an additional 72,635 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $268.67. 237,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,143. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $195.42 and a 52 week high of $305.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.80 and a 200 day moving average of $269.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

