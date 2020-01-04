Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Analysts expect Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLPH. ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 333,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $146,524.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 704,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $352,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 116,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.36. 1,012,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

