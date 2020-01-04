Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) will report $98.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.70 million to $99.20 million. Zscaler posted sales of $74.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $409.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.30 million to $411.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $527.43 million, with estimates ranging from $511.00 million to $546.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Zscaler from $80.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $47.38. 1,165,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,135. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -394.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average is $60.55.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $46,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,399.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,854 shares of company stock valued at $771,371 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 100.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Zscaler by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $13,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

