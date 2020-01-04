Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.61. Proto Labs posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.39 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

PRLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair cut Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Proto Labs by 348.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRLB stock traded down $1.80 on Monday, hitting $99.43. The company had a trading volume of 165,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,524. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.19. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $88.75 and a twelve month high of $130.60.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

