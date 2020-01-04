Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. MSG Networks posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $160.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Guggenheim lowered MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cannonball Research set a $17.00 price target on MSG Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 152,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSG Networks stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. 511,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,450. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.71. MSG Networks has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

