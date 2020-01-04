Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Analysts expect that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.14. MRC Global also posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.10 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of MRC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.52. 467,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,295. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.10. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In related news, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 18,328 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $276,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,393.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,647,483.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,567 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 4,119.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter worth $102,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter worth $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the second quarter worth $188,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

