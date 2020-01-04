Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. Devon Energy posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8,181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $26.10. 6,983,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,236,063. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. Devon Energy has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $35.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.