Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Announce -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 168,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,852. Atreca has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,661,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atreca in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,015,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Atreca in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,721,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,141,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,383,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

