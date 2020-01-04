Zacks: Analysts Set $1.70 Target Price for Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN)

Shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $1.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Renren an industry rank of 184 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Renren alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on RENN. ValuEngine raised shares of Renren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

RENN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.94. 162,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,231. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a market cap of $64.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.58. Renren has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Renren’s stock is going to reverse split on Thursday, January 9th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 8th.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.77 million for the quarter. Renren had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 3.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Renren will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renren stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Renren worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renren (RENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.