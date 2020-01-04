Zacks: Analysts Expect Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.35). Orthopediatrics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. Orthopediatrics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIDS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Orthopediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 62.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after buying an additional 258,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after buying an additional 84,205 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 41.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 513,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after buying an additional 149,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.49. 79,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,250. Orthopediatrics has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.46 million, a P/E ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

