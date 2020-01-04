Zacks: Analysts Expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. Five Below reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, November 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Loop Capital set a $145.00 target price on shares of Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $7,998,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 220,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,507,000 after purchasing an additional 65,974 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1,792.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 268,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,216,000 after purchasing an additional 254,242 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 98,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.67. 595,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,619. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.75. Five Below has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $148.21.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

