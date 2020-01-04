Zacks: Analysts Expect Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) to post sales of $6.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.12 billion and the highest is $6.24 billion. Duke Energy posted sales of $6.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $25.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.83 billion to $25.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.49 billion to $25.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.40. 2,825,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,481. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average is $91.11. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $82.46 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 23,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 35.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 401,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 34.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

