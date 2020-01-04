Zacks: Analysts Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Billion

Equities analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to report sales of $5.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.80 billion. Danaher posted sales of $5.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $20.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $25.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

DHR traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $154.15. 2,329,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,173,466. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.34. The firm has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher has a one year low of $98.60 and a one year high of $155.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Danaher by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

