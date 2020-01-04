Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $433.02 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) will announce sales of $433.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $446.38 million and the lowest is $425.77 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $467.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

VSTO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 235.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 95,949 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 39.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. 594,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $409.99 million, a P/E ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

