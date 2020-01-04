Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.41 Million

Analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) will post $15.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.87 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $15.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $58.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.06 million to $59.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $65.60 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $66.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.61 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

SCM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. 107,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $269.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 480,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 18,534 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $3,481,000. Institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

