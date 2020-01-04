Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $850.66 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post sales of $850.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $850.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $852.20 million. Qorvo reported sales of $832.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.72.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $148,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,808.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $50,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,420 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5,205.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,584 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 8.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $3.62 on Wednesday, reaching $112.34. 2,664,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,720. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.88. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $118.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

