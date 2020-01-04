Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will post sales of $183.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $183.86 million. Globant reported sales of $140.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $658.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $658.00 million to $658.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $807.47 million, with estimates ranging from $797.77 million to $812.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $171.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.32 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. ValuEngine cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.56.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $108.58. 156,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,058. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 0.95. Globant has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $112.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Globant by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

