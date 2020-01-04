Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.30 Million

Analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to report $12.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.43 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $11.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $52.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.81 million to $53.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $57.22 million, with estimates ranging from $55.12 million to $59.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLAD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,842. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $305.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 58.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

